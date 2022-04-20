‘Operation Ice Melt’: Police round up suspected drug dealers

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in a southern Kentucky community hit hard by drugs are rounding up suspected dealers.

Williamsburg police are calling it “Operation Ice Melt.” We’re told they began going after at least 15 suspected “street-level” dealers early Wednesday morning.

Police say they are going after those dealing in oxycodone and meth and possibly other substances. Police tell us many of the suspects they are going after are those they have gone after before.

“I would say a couple of them are frequent flyers,” said Officer Dorman Patrick, Williamsburg Police Department. “And we are doing this to send a clear message that we won’t tolerate this in our community.”

Police say the arrests came as the result of investigations that lasted three to six months.

The following people were arrested in the roundup:

Andy Lewis of West Main Street-Smith Lane: trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree-meth

JC Tyler White of Savoy Clear Creek Road: trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree-meth

Ashley Rains of Savoy Clear Creek Road: complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree-meth

Amber Woolum-Powers of Tackett Creek Road: trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree-meth

Dewane Chambers of Keswick Road: trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree-meth

Erica Privett of Buck Creek Road: one count of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree-meth

Erica Smith of Buck Creek Road: one count of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree-heroin / possession of a controlled substance 2nd and 3rd degree-drug unspecified

Karen Lawson of Emby Moses Road: trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree-oxycodone

Doc Lawson of Emby Moses Road: complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree-oxycodone

Tammy Carter of North 6th Street: possession of a controlled substance 1st degree-meth

William Mouser and Tiffany Powers-Mouser of Ken Hyden Road: served with a failure to appear warrant for violation of an EPO while officers were attempting to locate a drug trafficking suspect.

Rodney Vanover of Cemetery Road: served with a failure to appear warrant on the underlying charge of theft by unlawful taking while officers were attempting to locate a drug trafficking suspect.

We’re told two suspects are still being sought.

