Publix grocery store rumored to be coming to Nicholasville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve been hearing reports of a Publix grocery store coming to Nicholasville, but store officials say to hang on.

A post has circulated all over social media, alleging a Publix is going to be built at the corner of Brannon Crossing and 27, across from Wendy’s.

We reached out to Publix representatives, who said the company has two confirmed stores coming to Louisville, but no other Kentucky stores are confirmed.

They said until then, all sites are considered rumored.

