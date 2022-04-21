Ally Blake’s Forecast | Showers early followed by a late May feel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning everyone! Scattered showers are present across the commonwealth with temps in the 50s. We should see some breezy winds help to push the showers out of our area by the early afternoon hours. This will give way to a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the upper 60s with souther Kentucky giving a good shot at 70s. The rest of the weekend looks dry with a late May feel near 80 degrees.

Temps really surge for Friday as we dry on out, and reach the 70s area-wide with an 80 in the west and south. Winds will be gusty from the southwest and those bodes well for the weekend. Daytime highs for Saturday and Sunday may very well hit the 80-85 degree range. A cold front looks to roll in here on Monday and that will bring a line of showers and storms with it. Colder winds then push in here behind that on Tuesday with another cold shot later in the week. That one can bring more frost and freezing conditions to the region as the models have a very cold look.

I hope you all have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.