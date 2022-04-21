Advertisement

Blue Grass Army Depot in new stage of weapons destruction

The process to destroy all the chemical weapons in Madison County is nearing the finish line.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The process to destroy all the chemical weapons in Madison County is nearing the finish line.

The deadliest substances, such as VX nerve agent, have now been eliminated at the Blue Grass Army Depot.

Most people in Madison County likely don’t know a whole lot of what’s behind the fences there. For five decades, the U.S. Army stored lethal weapons such as VX nerve agent and mustard gas. There was always a concern of a lethal leak, and residents were told what to do.

But those fears and precautions have given way to a massive project to destroy the weapons, a process that is now four-fifths done. All the nerve agent has been eliminated.

“I have thought what if. How would I get away? Would it get in the ground water?” said Ryan Grubbs, who lives near the depot.

About 18,000 rockets were dissembled under the watchful eye of trained operators. It involved a process of neutralizing the agent with water and caustic, then further processed in Texas.

Grubb said he has friends working to destroy the weapons.

“They tell me it’s bullet proof,” Grubbs said.

Grubbs lives across from the depot now, but has lived in the general area most of his life. Even a county away, the depot was frequently a conversation starter.

“I remember my grandfather talking about the place,” Grubbs said.

But with the weapon elimination process nearing completion, it’s likely those conversations and fears won’t be as many.

Stockpile sites in Kentucky and Colorado were among the last of what was once a national stockpile of 30,000 tons of chemical weapons.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a serious crash in Lexington.
Young boy dead after Lexington crash
Oscar Tshiebwe against Mississippi State on Jan. 25, 2022.
Oscar Tshiebwe announces if he’s staying at UK or going to NBA
Ky. police investigating threat made to university, hospital
Liana Craven was diagnosed with cancer, and she wrote down a bucket list of things she wanted...
Ky. hospice patient marries high school sweetheart
Investigation
Student accused of assaulting teacher, officer & another student at Ky. high school

Latest News

Next month, UK student Luke Fortner will graduate earning three degrees from his time in...
UK football player balancing NFL, engineering futures
On Thursday, a crowd celebrated the reopening of the Central Bank Center. It was a project 10...
Business owners ready for increased foot traffic following official opening of Central Bank Center
Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
WATCH | Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Great Health Divide | Accumulation of medical debt a growing crisis, experts say
WATCH | Great Health Divide | Accumulation of medical debt a growing crisis, experts say
WATCH | Lexington police investigating swatting call amid increase across the state