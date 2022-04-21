Business owners ready for increased foot traffic following official opening of Central Bank Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington skyline officially has a new look.

On Thursday, a crowd celebrated the reopening of the Central Bank Center. It was a project 10 years in the making.

“Think about the ripple effect and impact for people who come and eat in the restaurants, people who shop in the shops, people who stay in the hotels, and it is huge,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Speakers at the grand opening said the more than $300 million project will pay off.

“It’s going to bring in about $100 million in economic impact every year,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

As guests, businessmen and women and concert fans, come in and out of the center. State and city leaders said they expect the economy to pick up.

“We’re definitely going to see a spike in traffic,” said Kevin Yowell, Corto Lima’s general manager.

Corto Lima gets a lot of the foot traffic from the Central Bank Center.

“We get to meet new people every day, from all over the state, all over the country, even all over the world,” Yowell said.

Yowell said this expansion means more business.

“I think it’s growing in the best direction possible. It’s super exciting to see the Central Bank Center to finally be open,” Yowell said. “With that it’s going to bring new business which is good for everybody.”

A growing city changed by a building, that points literally and figuratively toward downtown.

Also in the works are plans for the High Street parking lot, across from the Central Bank Center. A board will meet next week to continue reviewing ideas for the space.

One of the plans submitted was a proposed stadium for the Lexington Sporting Club, the city’s new pro soccer team.

Some facts & figures on @CentralBankCntr:

🔘this expansion project cost $310 million

🔘took 10 yrs of planning, construction

🔘additions include 100,000+ sq ft exhibit hall space, ballrooms, meeting rooms, dining spots.

🔘new seating in Rupp @WKYT — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) April 21, 2022

