Woman accused of setting camper on fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is accused of setting a camper on fire in Lexington.

Fire officials say firefighters were dispatched around 1:45 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Dalray St. When firefighters got there they found a camper on fire.

We’re told downed power lines in the area made it hard for firefighters to put out the fire. Fire officials say KU responded to the scene and isolated the power.

The camper was destroyed and a neighboring home sustained minor heat damage, but no one was hurt.

Fire investigators say Tiffany Nicole Roberts is facing charges of arson, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening.

Roberts is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Fire officials say firefighters were dispatched around 1:45 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Dalray St. When firefighters got there they found a camper on fire. (WKYT)

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.