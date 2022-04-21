Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Here comes the May-like surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The big temperature spike is finally coming our way!

We have talked about it all week and now we are just one day away from the May-like surge. It has been a slow go this past week, but the run toward 80 degrees is here. Most of you will see highs come in just south of 80 degrees on Friday. I do think there will be a few actually hit it. The widespread push of 80 degrees will not be here until the weekend. Everyone will see at least 80 or even higher!

The next rain chance will also signal the end of our big temperature surge. We’ll be back around the 50s for highs next week. You’ll likely see a dip all the way down to the mid-50s on Tuesday. The recovery process isn’t as long this time. Most of us will jump up to 60 or better in a hurry. The nights could be cold enough for a little frost. If you thinking about planting, you might want to hold off for just a little longer!

Take care of each other!

