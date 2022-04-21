Advertisement

Ky. police arrest man after YouTuber sets up ‘online sting’

According to Georgetown police, they arrested 49-year-old Daniel Messer on Wednesday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say a YouTuber set up an “online sting.”

Police say they opened their investigation after being contacted by Messer’s employer. They say the employer received information about Messer from a man named Nathan Sherrod from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sherrod has a Facebook page and YouTube page called Knoxville Predator Catcher. Sherrod works independently from law enforcement. He set up Messer in an online sting. Police say Messer went to Tennessee thinking he was meeting a 14-year-old girl.

Messer is now facing charges of unlawful transaction of a minor under the age of 16 and tampering with physical evidence.

He appeared in court Thursday afternoon. A not guilty plea was entered for him by his attorney and his bond was set to $20,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 17.

