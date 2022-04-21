Advertisement

Lexington police investigating swatting call amid increase across the state

We’re following reports of more swatting calls across Kentucky.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re following reports of more swatting calls across Kentucky.

Lexington police and officers in Bath County responded to calls Thursday afternoon that both turned out to be bogus. This comes after several swatting calls over the last two days in Morehead.

A home on Robertson Street in Lexington is where police responded to a call about a shooting victim. But when they got there, there was no shooting.

Police said they’re investigating it as a swatting incident. They’re not releasing any details about the call, but when they got there, they found no evidence of a shooting.

We do know that around the same time as this Lexington call, officers in Bath County were called to an address for a shooting at a home. However, our crew that was that scene said there was actually no home at the address.

These calls come after at least four swatting calls in Morehead in the last two days. We told you on Wednesday about swatting calls at Morehead State University and St. Claire Regional Medical Center.

The Rowan County sheriff said there were two others late Wednesday night and on Thursday, targeting the fire department and Rowan County Schools.

This legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill to make swatting a felony, which was signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear.

