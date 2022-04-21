Golden Alert canceled after Lexington man found safe
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Jonathan Patterson has been found safe.
The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.
Police said 30-year-old Jonathan Patterson was last seen shortly before noon on Thursday, April 21 when he walked away from the 1000 block of Whipple Court.
He was last seen wearing a blue UK hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and carrying a tan and black backpack.
Police said Patterson has a moderate intellectual disability and has been known to attempt to hitch hike.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.
