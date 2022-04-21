Advertisement

Golden Alert canceled after Lexington man found safe

Police said 30-year-old Jonathan Patterson was last seen shortly before noon on Thursday, April...
Police said 30-year-old Jonathan Patterson was last seen shortly before noon on Thursday, April 21(Lexington Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Jonathan Patterson has been found safe.

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Police said 30-year-old Jonathan Patterson was last seen shortly before noon on Thursday, April 21 when he walked away from the 1000 block of Whipple Court.

He was last seen wearing a blue UK hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and carrying a tan and black backpack.

Police said Patterson has a moderate intellectual disability and has been known to attempt to hitch hike.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky physical education teacher is accused of having “inappropriate physical contact”...
Ky. PE teacher accused of ‘inappropriate physical contact’ with student
Sequoyah Collins was arrested Tuesday after police charged her with murder in a deadly July 5...
Woman accused of murder in 2019 Lexington crash appears in court
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
Once the fire was extinguished, two sets of unidentifiable human remains were discovered.
Two sets of human remains found in house fire
Daniel Messer, 49.
Ky. police arrest man after YouTuber sets up ‘online sting’

Latest News

Less than 24 hours from now, tens of thousands of country music fans will pack Kroger Field for...
Preparations continue for busy weekend in Lexington
Loved ones and community leaders took to the streets in Lexington looking to shine a light on a...
‘He was a joy:’ Family pushes for answers in 2018 Lexington homicide
File image
Juvenile shot in Lexington, police investigating
A tree planting ceremony on Friday provided a teaching moment for students at Ponderosa...
Cpl. Jacob Moore honored by elementary school with tree planting
A disabled Vietnam veteran is getting a new lease on life, after a nonprofit group gave him a...
Group gives new scooter to disabled veteran in Frankfort