Golden Alert canceled after Lexington man found safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Jonathan Patterson has been found safe.

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Police said 30-year-old Jonathan Patterson was last seen shortly before noon on Thursday, April 21 when he walked away from the 1000 block of Whipple Court.

He was last seen wearing a blue UK hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and carrying a tan and black backpack.

Police said Patterson has a moderate intellectual disability and has been known to attempt to hitch hike.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.

