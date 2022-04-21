More workers than usual needed for seasonal jobs this summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Youth camps and summer activities and events are expected to be much more normal this year than even last summer.

But data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce shows in many industries, 35 to even 60 percent of job openings are not filled.

Camps and sports are part of summer fun for children, especially with this year feeling more like normal. But for places putting on the camps, or other activities, finding people to work is not fun and games.

“This is a great first job for everybody, to help get them in,” said Kathryn Cook with YMCA Youth Involvement.

At the YMCA, a job fair Wednesday was looking to fill some two-dozen summer camp counselor positions. It’s part of continuous efforts to make sure they have sufficient staff for youth activities.

“We are just constantly hiring. We are recruiting, we are out there talking, we’re doing word of mouth, all of our social media posts. We have a recruitment from within our current staff,” Cook said.

Right now the Y has hired 50 counselors for the summer. Another immediate need is for their sports programs.

“We are a volunteer-based organization. So finding volunteers for our youth sports definitely has been something that has been a bit tricky over the last few years. Finding staff that is consistent that will be there and be present, has definitely been an issue as well,” said Will Maynus, YMCA Regional Sports Director.

In Mt. Sterling, Parks and Rec sent out a call for umpires for their baseball and softball leagues, saying if they don’t have enough, they’ll have to cancel the season. The Y isn’t worried about canceling the season or camps, but they say they’re feeling the burn too.

“There have been a lot of things that are uncontrollable currently. With new things popping up left and right,” Maynus said.

Keeneland is another example of struggling to find enough seasonal workers. They told us it’s part of the reason why they capped capacity at the Spring Meet.

Pay for the Y’s summer positions start at $10 an hour, with a $500 bonus at the end of the summer.

They will have a job fair Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Beaumont location.

