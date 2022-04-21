Shaedon Sharpe declares for NBA Draft, maintains eligibility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaedon Sharpe has announced he will enter his name in the NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility.

Sharpe came to Lexington in January, enrolling early to join the Wildcats. He remained on the bench for the remainder of the season and did not play a single minute for UK.

The consensus top national prospect out of high school, Sharpe is expected to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft.

