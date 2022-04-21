Advertisement

Shaedon Sharpe declares for NBA Draft, maintains eligibility

Shaedon Sharpe commits to UK
Shaedon Sharpe commits to UK(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaedon Sharpe has announced he will enter his name in the NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility.

Sharpe came to Lexington in January, enrolling early to join the Wildcats. He remained on the bench for the remainder of the season and did not play a single minute for UK.

The consensus top national prospect out of high school, Sharpe is expected to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Student accused of assaulting teacher, officer & another student at Ky. high school
Daniel Messer, 49.
Ky. police arrest man after YouTuber sets up ‘online sting’
Tiffany Nicole Roberts
Woman accused of setting camper on fire in Lexington
Kentucky ‘swatter’ makes new threats, sheriff’s office says
Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky

Latest News

Ole Miss Men Football vs Texas A&M on November 13th, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in...
Defensive back Keidron Smith transfers to Kentucky
Wide receiver Clevan Thomas, Jr. has entered the transfer portal.
UK’s Clevan Thomas enters transfer portal
Terrence Clarke. 2020 Big Blue Madness. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Big Blue Nation remembers Terrence Clarke
Oscar Tshiebwe against Mississippi State on Jan. 25, 2022.
Oscar Tshiebwe announces if he’s staying at UK or going to NBA