Student accused of assaulting teacher, officer & another student at Ky. high school

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student is facing charges after police say he assaulted an officer, a teacher and another student at a Kentucky high school.

According to school officials, it happened Wednesday morning at Lincoln County High School.

Police say they don’t know what led up to the incident, but a school resource officer was called to get the student under control after he assaulted the teacher and student.

As the SRO was escorting the student out, police say he headbutted the officer in the face.

We’re told the officer needed medical attention but is OK.

The student is facing multiple counts of assault.

