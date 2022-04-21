Advertisement

Student accused of assaulting teacher, officer & another student at Ky. high school

Student accused of assaulting teacher, officer & another student at Ky. high school
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student is facing charges after police say he assaulted an officer, a teacher and another student at a Kentucky high school.

According to school officials, it happened Wednesday morning at Lincoln County High School.

Police say they don’t know what led up to the incident, but a school resource officer was called to get the student under control after he assaulted the teacher and student.

As the SRO was escorting the student out, police say he headbutted the officer in the face.

We’re told the officer needed medical attention but is OK.

The student is facing multiple counts of assault.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Messer, 49.
Ky. police arrest man after YouTuber sets up ‘online sting’
Tiffany Nicole Roberts
Woman accused of setting camper on fire in Lexington
Kentucky ‘swatter’ makes new threats, sheriff’s office says
Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky

Latest News

A disabled Vietnam veteran is getting a new lease on life, after a nonprofit group gave him a...
Group gives new scooter to disabled veteran in Frankfort
Cassidy Elementary has been selected as one of 36 schools throughout the nation as a Green...
Lexington school recognized by U.S. Dept. of Education for environmental contributions
All of Kentucky’s 120 counties are now green.
All Kentucky counties now green on state COVID map
Volunteers needed to help grieving Kentucky kids
WATCH | Volunteers needed to help grieving Kentucky kids
Lexington man accused of pocketing money from COVID-19 relief loan
WATCH | Lexington man accused of pocketing money from COVID-19 relief loan