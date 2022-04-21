Advertisement

UK basketball coach John Calipari makes stop in Dawson Springs

University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari and some members of his team paid a...
University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari and some members of his team paid a visit to Dawson Springs on Thursday.(Facebook: Dawson Springs Independent School System)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari and some members of his team paid a visit to Dawson Springs on Thursday.

The Dawson Springs Independent School System posted a picture on Facebook of Calipari and UK forward Oscar Tshiebwe speaking in front of students and faculty.

Calipari has previously visited Hopkins County in recent months to assist with storm relief efforts in the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a serious crash in Lexington.
Young boy dead after Lexington crash
Oscar Tshiebwe against Mississippi State on Jan. 25, 2022.
Oscar Tshiebwe announces if he’s staying at UK or going to NBA
Ky. police investigating threat made to university, hospital
Liana Craven was diagnosed with cancer, and she wrote down a bucket list of things she wanted...
Ky. hospice patient marries high school sweetheart
Investigation
Student accused of assaulting teacher, officer & another student at Ky. high school

Latest News

Next month, UK student Luke Fortner will graduate earning three degrees from his time in...
UK football player balancing NFL, engineering futures
On Thursday, a crowd celebrated the reopening of the Central Bank Center. It was a project 10...
Business owners ready for increased foot traffic following official opening of Central Bank Center
Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
WATCH | Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Great Health Divide | Accumulation of medical debt a growing crisis, experts say
WATCH | Great Health Divide | Accumulation of medical debt a growing crisis, experts say
WATCH | Lexington police investigating swatting call amid increase across the state