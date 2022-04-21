UK football player balancing NFL, engineering futures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Next month, UK student Luke Fortner will graduate, earning three degrees from his time in school. Two of them are master’s degrees, and he did all this while starting on the UK offensive line.

“I felt like I could be the best at anything I did. I felt like to be the best to go on and do something like mechanical engineering would be most beneficial for me later in life,” Fortner said.

Fortner and a team were able to mix football and mechanical engineering by creating a cart for a few patients at Kentucky Children’s Hospital and enjoying the pre-game festivities.

“It was so much fun just to see the kids coming down the Cat Walk and going into Kroger field,” Fortner said.

When he graduates in May he’ll have a master’s in mechanical engineering as part of UK’s new aerospace engineering.

“Worked on thermal protection systems so when stuff gets super, super hot, how do we protect whatever is inside,” Fortner said.

He’ll also walk away with an MBA. Three degrees in six years, two of them master’s, all while playing football. It was a heavy load for the 6-foot-6, 300-pound Academic All-American. Coaches were flexible, allowing him to leave practice early.

Ricky Lumpkin, an academic counselor and former UK player himself, wondered how Fortner gets it all done.

“The workload you put in and you bring a leader on the football field, but you’re not slacking anywhere, and you still have a 3.8, 3.9 GPA. So please tell me how you are doing all this and still being functional,” Lumpkin said.

There were times he wanted to quit, but his inner drive pushed him through.

Now, tough decisions are ahead. Pro football, or the business world? He’s got a heck of a backup plan.

“Both are great plans and we’ll see how it goes,” Fortner said.

Fortner is balanced, but he still fights stereotypes.

“In classrooms I’m the dumb jock, when I come here I’m the nerd,” Fortner said. “I get the best of both worlds I guess,”

Fortner will be listening for his name to be called in next week’s NFL Draft. Experts say he’s the third-best center in the class.

