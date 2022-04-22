Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A late-May feel returns this weekend

Saturday’s Forecast
FastCast - early morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning y’all! We are waking up to mostly dry conditions and dense fog in some areas.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 AM for portions in northern Kentucky. Throughout the morning, temps go from the 50s to 70s by lunchtime and round out near 80. Skies continue with a mix of sun and clouds and this weekend looks gorgeous! Everyone will see at least 80 or even higher into the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase Sunday ahead of our next system.

The next rain chance will also signal the end of our temperature surge. We’ll be back around the 50s for highs next week. You’ll likely see things dip all the way down to the mid-50s on Tuesday. The recovery process isn’t as long this time. Most of us will jump up to 60 or better in a hurry. The nights could be cold enough for a little frost. I hope you all have a great day!

I hope you all have a great day!

