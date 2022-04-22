Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Warm Weekend Begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much warmer winds are taking control of the pattern today and this wind will really kick in for the weekend. That’s when our temps make a run toward early summer readings and no one is going to be complaining about that. Once into next week, cue the complaints as colder air returns.

Temps out there today will warm into the mid and upper 70s for many with an 80 in the west and south. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny after some clouds are noted early on.

Highs over the weekend reach 80-85 in all areas with partly to mostly sunny skies. Bring. It. On.

Monday finds a strong cold front slowly rolling across the region from the west. This brings showers and thunderstorms with it and some of the rain may be pretty heavy, especially in the west.

Another prolonged below normal temperature pattern settles in behind this next week and likely hangs around into early May.

