Cpl. Jacob Moore honored by elementary school with tree planting

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - A tree planting ceremony on Friday provided a teaching moment for students at Ponderosa Elementary School.

The school is the same one attended by the late U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore, who was killed last month with three other marines during a NATO training exercise in Norway.

A crabapple tree will soon be planted on the school grounds.

“We’ve had a special relationship with his family in that they’ve been here at the school for many years,” Principal Brian Errenberg said. “[They] have had an influence on a number of students that are here currently, and have been in the past and so I thought it was fitting and our staff thought it was fitting to have something to honor that memory.”

Moore’s mother worked as an instructional assistant for nearly two decades at the school.

Errenberg called the ceremony falling on Earth Day as coincidental, but a fitting time to teach a lesson to the students.

“They may be a little young to understand the war, but a lot of them understand plants and how they grow and the fact that you need a solid root system in order for the tree to flourish,” he said.

“The kids see how the tree grows overtime and they’re gonna see and remember even as seniors, they’ll come back and be able to see that tree and see it’s grown and the fact that the roots are being established is probably the most important part,” Errenberg added.

He hopes that by learning about Moore’s life and death, students will learn what it means to be a hero.

“One of the things we look at with any kind of service to the community is putting others before yourself, and when you go into the military, that’s something you choose to do,” he said.

“This is one of those [times], honoring a life that was unfortunately cut short but was laid down in service to others.”

The tree will reach peak bloom every spring.

