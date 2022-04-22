Advertisement

Group gives new scooter to disabled veteran in Frankfort

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the longest time, Fred Harrington relied on his wheelchair to get to places. It wasn’t easy.

“Especially to go up the hills. To get up those hills, it’s really hard to get around,” Harrington said.

Harrington, a Vietnam veteran, is disabled and reached out to a Louisville news station for help. They put him in contact with Veteran’s Club Inc., and a week later, the group showed up to Harrington’s door with a new scooter.

“I know it’s been weighing on him not from a physical standpoint, but he also mentioned his mental health was suffering because he was trapped in his apartment and wasn’t able to do the things he needs to do,” said Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of Veteran’s Club Inc.

The company prides itself on helping veterans in need. Harrell said gestures like this never get old.

“I feel like he served his country. He was willing to die for our way of life here and we can’t forget about those folks when they get to a certain age where they can no longer do certain things,” Harrell said.

Harrell said a scooter like this can range anywhere from $5,000 to $8,000, but thanks to the Veteran’s Club Inc., Harrington can get around much easier now.

“I can carry my laundry down here on the floor, I can take this and go out to the Chinese restaurant,” Harrington said.

Rolling on new wheels, Harrington is unstoppable.

“I thank you so much for helping me. This is going to make my life a lot better,” Harrington said.

Grateful for the generous gift, Harrington said he’s going to take very good care of his new scooter.

