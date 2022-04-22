Kentucky Newsmakers 4/24: Rep. David Meade; Sen. Reggie Thomas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Republican House Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade and Democratic State Senator Reggie Thomas.

This week we have two different perspectives on the recently concluded session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

A historic surplus allowed the legislature to invest in raises, projects, higher education, and new initiatives. Republican lawmakers also pushed through a conservative social agenda with some of the tightest abortion restrictions in the country, a ban on transgender girls playing girls’ sports, funding for charter schools, and rules about how history is to be taught. Rep. Meade also pushed through some tighter rules for those on public assistance, but not all he wanted.

Democrats had a tough scenario during the session, being far outnumbered in both chambers. It was hard for their ideas to get traction or, in some cases, even be heard.

Senator Thomas was one of the voices who spoke out as Republicans easily pushed through and then overrode vetoes on issues including abortion, how history is taught, transgender sports players, charter schools and others.

