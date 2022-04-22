Ky. authorities continue investigation into series of ‘swatting’ calls across commonwealth

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More police departments and sheriff’s offices around the commonwealth are getting fake calls, called swatting.

Every call is similar and results in a law enforcement response, but they don’t find anything like what the caller says has happened.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to two swatting calls Thursday.

Someone called 911 with what appeared to be a local number and a legit call. A man said he had just shot his wife and he was still there. But, when deputies showed up, they found a man mowing his lawn at the Berea address given to dispatchers. Then, they got another call about a very similar crime. Again, no discovery of a murder or any other crime.

All of this follows swatting calls in Morehead, Lexington and other places. Authorities say it’s a mystery what the motive is behind this.

We also heard that law enforcement in Bath County was called to the same call about a man that had shot his wife. Again, when the police got there, nothing of the sort had happened.

Police say dispatchers tried to keep the caller on the phone, but he hung up before pinpointing his location.

