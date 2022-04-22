Advertisement

LCA community rallies around teacher diagnosed with cancer

By WKYT News Staff and Samantha Valentino
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Christian Academy teacher is currently battling stage two colon cancer, and the community has come together for him in a special way.

“Inspirational.” “Positive.” “Uplifting.” Those are all words used by the LCA community to describe Pete Akatsa.

“He loves this job and a lot of times, you know some days teaching is more difficult than others but every day he’ll say, ‘we have the best job in the world.’ And that’s the way he views each and every student and he’s very well loved here,” said Steve Fugmann, an LCA teacher and close friend of Akatsa.

Akatsa has been a teacher at LCA for the past 21 years. Fugmann has worked with Akatsa for many years, and said he is keeping a brave face for his students.

“His spirit is the same. His energy is the same. So, it’s very difficult to even tell that he’s going through something like this,” Fugmann said.

The LCA community has come together to support Akatsa through a fundraiser to help with his medical expenses. The GoFundMe page has received a lot of attention, raising more than $50,000, after being live for only one day.

“It’s already exploding. So it is, it’s a great environment to be in for whether you’re a student, teacher, staff, faculty, it doesn’t matter. If somebody is dealing with something, it’s a pretty quick, immediate help, for that person. So it is a great place to be in that sense,” Fugmann said.

You can click here to go to the GoFundMe.

