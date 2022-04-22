Advertisement

Lexington man accused of pocketing money from COVID-19 relief loan

A federal grand jury has indicted a Lexington man on fraud charges.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Lexington man on fraud charges.

Investigators claim Shaan Ti Diyali put COVID-19 relief funds intended for businesses into his personal bank account.

The Herald-Leader reports Diyali started a broker insurance company in January 2020 just before the pandemic. The grand jury said it was a shell company.

Diyali is accused of getting nearly $50,000 from a COVID-19 relief loan and pocketing it.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

