Woman accused of murder in 2019 Lexington crash appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman charged in connection with a deadly crash was in court Friday morning.

Sequoyah Collins is facing a murder charge for the death of a 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez in 2019. Police say Collins was drunk when she crashed into another car. That crash injured two people and killed Alexia.

Collins had a motion hearing in Fayette Circuit Court.

There were two motions made during this hearing, one to provide interpreters for the victim’s families. The judge granted that motion. The second was to require Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anne Red Corn to be present during mediation for this case.

Collin’s defense attorney told a judge there was an agreement to take this case to a mediator, but she feels the county will not mediate in good faith. She told a judge that Red Corn has made blanket statements that she would not accept a deal for anything less than murder.

Collin’s defense attorney argued that, if the county attorney was going to make a statement like that, then she should at least be present herself during the mediation, instead of sending one of her fellow attorneys.

The judge did not agree and said that he was going to deny the motion to require Red Corn to be present and moved the case onto mediation.

There was no word in court about when that mediation would take place. As of right now, Collins is set to start her trial in June of this year.

Collins’ trial has already been delayed once before. It was originally set to be in June 2021, but that trial was delayed because a plea deal was in the works. Ultimately, that plea deal did not come through.

