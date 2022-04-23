Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another beautiful day before some big changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Good evening everyone! It is a lovely evening across Kentucky with temps in the 80s and sunny skies. One could say this forecast is a sweet as strawberry wine;)

As the sun sets it will be breezy with temps dropping into the low 70s by midnight. Waking up on Sunday morning things stay mild in the mid-60s with fog likely out in the valleys of eastern Kentucky. Another gorgeous day is in store with temps around the 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase into the evening and overnight we hold onto the much milder air. Showers and storms are likely to precede a strong cold front. Highs on Monday stay in the 70s, before a big drop. Rain and gusty winds are likely by mid-day Monday into early Tuesday as the system moves from west to east. Tuesday we wake up in the 40s with highs only in the upper 50s-- a near 20-degree drop. The good news is we dry out late Tuesday and stay dry till Friday. Temps will rebound back to the upper 60s by the end of the week as we usher in our next system.

I hope you all have a great evening!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.