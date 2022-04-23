Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Not much to say besides go outside

Saturday’s Forecast
FastCast saturday morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all!

It is going to be a nice day here in Kentucky with much warmer winds that will take control of the pattern today and this wind will really kick in for the weekend. That’s when our temps make a run toward early summer readings and no one is going to be complaining about that. Everyone will see at least 80 or even higher into the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase Sunday ahead of our next system. Make sure you

The next rain chance will also signal the end of our temperature surge. We’ll be back around the 50s for highs next week. You’ll likely see things dip all the way down to the mid-50s on Tuesday. The recovery process isn’t as long this time. Most of us will jump up to 60 or better in a hurry. The nights could be cold enough for a little frost.

I hope you all have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky physical education teacher is accused of having “inappropriate physical contact”...
Ky. PE teacher accused of ‘inappropriate physical contact’ with student
Sequoyah Collins is charged with murder in a deadly 2019 crash in Lexington.
Woman accused of murder in 2019 Lexington crash appears in court
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
Once the fire was extinguished, two sets of unidentifiable human remains were discovered.
Two sets of human remains found in house fire
Daniel Messer, 49.
Ky. police arrest man after YouTuber sets up ‘online sting’

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Warm Weekend Begins
Weekend weather
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A late-May feel returns this weekend
Temperatures look good
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Here comes the May-like surge
Thursday's Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Showers early followed by a late May feel