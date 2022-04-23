‘He was a joy:’ Family pushes for answers in 2018 Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Loved ones and community leaders took to the streets in Lexington Friday night, looking to shine a light on a murder case that has gone years without a resolution.

Christopher Snow was shot and killed in July 2018, and his family is continuing to find answers.

Shawnda Snow has been searching for answers about her son’s death since 2018. She believes her calls for help weren’t listened to.

“The streets out here, they talk on the streets and unfortunately there’s people who know who committed the crime. For whatever reason they don’t want to say anything,” said Frank Watkins.

Their family’s message remains the same.

“We just keep coming out here every year because we know by putting his name out there somebody will crack,” Shawnda said.

Friday, the day that Christopher Snow would have turned 36, they returned to the neighborhood where he was shot and killed. Not necessarily for closure, but to ask once more for the community’s help.

“People say they want justice because they want closure, but it’s never closure. There’s always going to those sleepless nights,” Watkins said.

His family thinks some young people realize the impact guns have. An impact that, in this case, has left two sons without a parent, and two parents missing their son.

“His smile and him saying ‘mama’ and the way he’d go get my lottery numbers for me. He’d say, ‘mom what numbers you want today?’ He was a joy to be around,” Shawnda said.

There is a cash reward for anyone with information regarding this case.

