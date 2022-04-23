Advertisement

Juvenile shot in Lexington, police investigating

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Police told us officers were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to 3300 Spangler Drive in reference to a shooting victim. When they got there, they found a male juvenile who was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police said his injuries were non-life threatening.

Police don’t have any suspects in custody.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

