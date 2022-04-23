Juvenile shot in Lexington, police investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Police told us officers were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to 3300 Spangler Drive in reference to a shooting victim. When they got there, they found a male juvenile who was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police said his injuries were non-life threatening.

Police don’t have any suspects in custody.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.