Advertisement

Preparations continue for busy weekend in Lexington

It’ll be a busy weekend overall in Lexington. Keeneland is sold out, and the forecast is perfect. Naturally, there’s a lot of excitement for the concert.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Less than 24 hours from now, tens of thousands of country music fans will pack Kroger Field for Chris Stapleton’s long-awaited concert at the stadium—the first concert ever held there.

It’ll be a busy weekend overall in Lexington. Keeneland is sold out, and the forecast is perfect. Naturally, there’s a lot of excitement for the concert, which has been two years in the making.

“This is shaping up to be an all-star weekend for the city,” said Mary Quinn Ramer, the president of VisitLex.

MORE>> Lexington police issue traffic, parking advisory ahead of Chris Stapleton concert

Fans and city officials alike are excited for country superstar and Kentucky boy Stapleton to fire away .

“I personally am so excited,” Ramer said. “There is just a palpable energy that you can feel all throughout the city.”

VisitLex is expecting tens of thousands of travelers to be in Lexington for the weekend, giving a true bounce back after a long two years.

“Our hospitality industry is tickled that we are humming and that we have people in our hotels, in our restaurants, shopping. That they are enjoying our different attractions,” Ramer said.

VisitLex says hotels across town are booked solid for the weekend, and very few Airbnb’s are left. With Keeneland also going on this weekend, it feels like things are starting over— for the better.

“If Elton John was any indication, we were sold out that weekend. I even had a couple restaurants tell me it was the best night they ever had. I think Chris will deliver very much like in the same spirit of Elton, which is awesome to have two huge shows in one month here in Lexington,” Ramer said.

There’ll be plenty of fun to go around during a weekend that should be as sweet as strawberry wine.

Proceeds from the concert are going to Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind hometown fund. The fund will support local and national organizations impacting Kentucky.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky physical education teacher is accused of having “inappropriate physical contact”...
Ky. PE teacher accused of ‘inappropriate physical contact’ with student
Sequoyah Collins was arrested Tuesday after police charged her with murder in a deadly July 5...
Woman accused of murder in 2019 Lexington crash appears in court
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
Once the fire was extinguished, two sets of unidentifiable human remains were discovered.
Two sets of human remains found in house fire
Daniel Messer, 49.
Ky. police arrest man after YouTuber sets up ‘online sting’

Latest News

Loved ones and community leaders took to the streets in Lexington looking to shine a light on a...
‘He was a joy:’ Family pushes for answers in 2018 Lexington homicide
File image
Juvenile shot in Lexington, police investigating
A tree planting ceremony on Friday provided a teaching moment for students at Ponderosa...
Cpl. Jacob Moore honored by elementary school with tree planting
A disabled Vietnam veteran is getting a new lease on life, after a nonprofit group gave him a...
Group gives new scooter to disabled veteran in Frankfort