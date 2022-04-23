Advertisement

Saving lives off the clock: Nurse saves baby from choking at restaurant

A nurse helped save an infant's life while dining at a restaurant in Minnesota. (Source: WCCO)
By Caroline Cummings
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER Minn. (WCCO) - A nurse turned into an unlikely hero off the clock at a Minnesota restaurant.

Nurse Brad Burt was having lunch earlier this month when he was alerted to an infant who was choking.

“We had just got done finishing paying up and about to leave when we heard someone calling for a nurse or a doctor,” Burt said.

And Burt said he sprang into action to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

“They were looking around for someone to step up. Thankfully, I was there to be able to do that. Otherwise, I don’t know if anyone else would’ve had the skills,” Burt said.

Burt is currently working with children at the Mayo Clinic and said this is a reminder of the importance of people learning first aid or becoming CPR certified.

“The area here is very lucky to have a lot of health care professionals, but choking and needing CPR can happen anywhere. So, it’s very important to be learning these skills,” Burt said.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky physical education teacher is accused of having “inappropriate physical contact”...
Ky. PE teacher accused of ‘inappropriate physical contact’ with student
Sequoyah Collins is charged with murder in a deadly 2019 crash in Lexington.
Woman accused of murder in 2019 Lexington crash appears in court
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
Once the fire was extinguished, two sets of unidentifiable human remains were discovered.
Two sets of human remains found in house fire
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Michigan GOP picks candidates with Trump clout on the line
The death toll may be more than 100, according to a report in the Lagos-based Punch newspaper.
Explosion at illegal oil refinery in Nigeria kills over 50
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career...
Tigers’ Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
Authorities charge a Wisconsin man for hiding a corpse.
Man charged with hiding corpse nearly 40 years after killing, authorities say
FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of...
Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa