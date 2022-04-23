UK Baseball bounces back to beat Vandy 3-2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Adam Fogel blasted a 432-foot home run and Ryan Ritter had the game-winning RBI as Kentucky defeated No. 19 Vanderbilt, 3-2, on a perfect Saturday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park, setting up a fifth consecutive series rubber match.

Fogel erased a 2-0 deficit when he connected to left-centerfield off Vandy starter Carter Holton with two outs in the fourth inning, depositing the shot over the concourse and onto the grass beyond it. An inning later, Ritter delivered a line single past second base to score Nolan McCarthy for the winning run.

Right-hander Tyler Guilfoil earned his fourth save of the season with four scoreless innings of relief in place of starter Zack Lee, who was excellent in five innings. The Wildcats (22-17, 6-11 SEC) picked up a desperately needed win with a 1-2-3 ninth inning that incurred minimal drama.

NOTES

UK has scored in 281 of 285 games in coach Nick Mingione’s tenure.

Mingione has 165 wins, he needs 10 to tied John Cohen for third on the UK all-time list.

UK is 47-of-52 on stolen base attempts this season.

The UK pitchers have struck out 407 in 39 games.

Junior INF Chase Estep has reached base safely in 37 of 39 games this season.

Senior RHP Tyler Guilfoil pitched 4.0 scoreless innings.

He now has four saves this season.

He struck out five and now has 51 in 29.1 innings.

Senior OF Adam Fogel hit his second home run of the season.

He now has four multi-RBI games this season.

Junior IF Ryan Ritter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and stolen base.

He now is 10-for-10 on steals this season and 17-for-17 in his career.

He had the game-winning RBI.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.