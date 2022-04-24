Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Changes Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the last Sunday of April and it’s another absolutely amazing weather day across Kentucky and surrounding areas. Temps continue to reach early summertime readings, but changes are about to work in over the next few days. These changes bring another frost threat by the middle of the week.

Highs today are low and middle 80s for many, but clouds will filter into the west during the afternoon and evening. Those clouds may spit out a shower or storm in the west during the evening with a greater chance for showers and storms into Monday.

That’s when a cold front sweeps eastward with a line of showers and storms through Monday night. A lingering shower or two is likely on Tuesday before we get this system to scoot to our east.

Chilly temps come in behind this for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs well below the normal mid and low 70s. Lows by Wednesday morning may reach the frosty low and middle 30s.

That shot of chill pulls away by the end of the week as southwest winds kick in ahead of another big dip in the jet stream. This southwest wind should really boost temps for a day or two.

