Ewell has 3-homer day for EKU, Colonels cruise 15-7 over North Alabama

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University outfielder Kendal Ewell went 5-for-5 with three home runs, four runs scored and six RBIs as the Colonel baseball team rolled to a 15-7 win over the University of North Alabama on Saturday at Earle Combs Stadium.

With the win, EKU (25-13, 11-6 ASUN) secures the conference series victory after having won 10-5 on Friday.

Ewell started the game with a single in the first and then scored to give Eastern Kentucky a 2-1 lead. His first home run came in the bottom of the second and put the Colonels up 3-1. After UNA tied it 4-4 in the top of the fifth, Ewell had a RBI single as part of a 5-run fifth inning that allowed EKU to begin to pull away. He capped a 4-run sixth inning with a 3-run home run that gave the home squad a 13-4 edge. In his final at bat of the game, the sophomore led off the bottom of the eighth with another solo home run.

For the season, Ewell now has 10 home runs and 38 RBIs while hitting .415. In 17 conference games, the Calumet City, Illinois native has seven home runs, seven doubles and is batting .554.

Ewell is the first Colonel to hit three home runs in a game since March 13, 2019 when Nick Howie clubbed three.

Just as they did in game one of the series, the Lions scored in the top of the first inning to grab an early lead. This time Luke Harper led off the game with a solo home run to right. Just as they did in game one, the Colonels answered in the bottom half of the first. A single and two walks loaded the bases. Will King drew a walk to force in the tying run. Conner Davis followed with a sacrifice fly that brought home Ewell for a 2-1 lead.

North Alabama tied it with three in the fifth, including a 2-out, 2-run single by Devne Daniel. Roderick Criss II immediately broke the tie when he led off the bottom of the fifth with a home run over the wall in left field. Two batters later, with Charlie Ludwick on base, Ron Franklin Jr. drove the ball over the wall in left for a 2-run shot and a 3-run lead, 7-4. King hit a sacrifice fly to cap the 5-run inning and put Eastern Kentucky in front 9-4.

Davis was 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI. Criss finished 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. Franklin had a 2-for-5 day with a run and three driven in.

Daniel had three hits in five at bats and drove in three for North Alabama (9-27, 2-15 ASUN).

Heroes Weekend concludes on Sunday with First Responders Day. First responders will be honored throughout the game. There will be a postgame autograph session and as part of Kids Day, all kids 12 and under receive FREE admission and get to run the bases after the game.

