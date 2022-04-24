Fans flock to Kroger Field by the tens of thousands to experience ‘A Concert for Kentucky’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tens of thousands of country music fans packed Kroger Field Saturday night as Chris Stapleton took the stage for ‘A Concert for Kentucky.’

It was the first-ever concert at the football stadium on UK’s campus - and it was for a good cause. The money benefits a non-profit, partnering with different organizations across the state.

“Feeling good, very excited,” said Nick Carozza. “I bought tickets two years ago so it’s nice to have a concert out here at Kroger Field. it’s been a long time coming.”

“Been waiting forever for this and what a gorgeous day right?” added Michael Martin.

People we spoke with came from Georgia and Montana, after buying tickets two and half years ago, and made the trek tonight. For those that finally got to take in the day at Kroger Field, the wait was worth it.

“I thought he would just cancel here but he we are now,” Carozza said.

Some in attendance hope this could become a regular occurrence, bringing much-needed business to Lexington.

“Hopefully this is just one of many out here at Kroger Field,” said Carozza. “It’s a great atmosphere and us Wildcat fans, we need this.”

“I think between concerts they’re putting out and Keeneland and different festivals, this would be great as an annual event,” Martin said.

The Chris Stapleton concert, with Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson as openers, was scheduled for April 2020. It was postponed two years in a row due to COVID.

“I’ve been listening every single day for the whole week because I want to sing every single song,” said Martin. “I don’t have a favorite everything he puts out every single song is on. I thought I’d wake up today with it pouring rain.”

But the sun - and the artists – prevailed, leading to Lexington seeing one of its busiest weekends in a long time. It was a Saturday stuffed with Keeneland, several UK Athletics games and one concert many thought they’d never see.

“So many artists won’t reschedule or don’t reschedule or don’t want to wait that long to be able to see them,” said Robin Dehate. “When I saw that opportunity, I jumped on it. I was thrilled.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.