Lexington physician shares his perspective on passing medical marijuana legislation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dr. Jeff Foxx says that there is evidence suggesting cannabis could help treat a variety of ailments. But from his standpoint as a physician, more research needs to be done on medical marijuana before it becomes legal here in the commonwealth.

Dr. Foxx pointed out the potential benefits of medical marijuana for Kentuckians.

“There has been some evidence that marijuana or the chemical in marijuana may help certain diseases,” said Dr. Foxx. “Glaucoma, anxiety, multiple sclerosis, muscle spasms, nausea, pain, PTSD.”

But he says it’s the unknowns which give him pause for pushing legislation through.

″For all those things I’ve mentioned we have other medications for them that are approved by the FDA,” Dr. Foxx said. “We know what dose to give, we know how to give it, we know if potential drug interactions occur.”

Dr. Foxx says the plant should have full FDA approval as a drug before he’ll feel comfortable prescribing it to his own patients.

“I would have to sit down and talk with the patient to say ‘This is what we know, this is what we don’t know,’” said Dr. Foxx. “‘This is the potential benefit, have you tried the medicines that we recommend?’ Have a frank conversation.”

As Governor Andy Beshear works to explore options for executive action to pass legislation, Senate President Robert Stivers pointed to the General Assembly’s efforts to establish research on the efficacy of medical cannabis.

House Bill 604 would create a cannabis research center at UK and Dr. Foxx says that would be a step in the right direction.

“Part of the problem with cannabis so long is because of the class of drug,” Dr. Foxx said. “It’s classified along with heroin in a lot of places so the research - you have to have special licenses - and so there’s been limited research to do so.”

37 states have legalized marijuana for medical use, including several surrounding the commonwealth. Dr. Foxx believes it will ultimately be a benefit to Kentuckians down the road.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.