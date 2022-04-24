Advertisement

Native American artist, chief, Oklahoma lawmaker Haney dies

Sen. Enoch Kelly Haney speaks at the dedication of the Chickasaw Garden at Oklahoma City...
Sen. Enoch Kelly Haney speaks at the dedication of the Chickasaw Garden at Oklahoma City University in Oklahoma City, Sept. 6, 2011. Haney, a Native American artist, Seminole Nation chief and Oklahoma state lawmaker, has died at age 81. Haney’s death was announced Saturday, April 23, 2022 by Brian Palmer, assistant chief of the Seminole Nation.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Enoch Kelly Haney, a Native American artist, Seminole Nation chief and Oklahoma state lawmaker, has died at age 81.

Haney’s death was announced Saturday by Brian Palmer, assistant chief of the Seminole Nation.

Haney, a Democrat, served stints in the Oklahoma House and Senate from 1980-2002, including a stint as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2002 and was elected principal chief of the Seminole Nation in 2005.

His 17-foot sculpture “The Guardian” was placed atop the state Capitol dome in 2002.

In a tweet on Saturday, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said Haney’s “contributions to our state are mighty.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky physical education teacher is accused of having “inappropriate physical contact”...
Ky. PE teacher accused of ‘inappropriate physical contact’ with student
Less than 24 hours from now, tens of thousands of country music fans will pack Kroger Field for...
Preparations continue for busy weekend in Lexington
People started packing parking lots early in the afternoon on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in the...
Fans flock to Kroger Field by the tens of thousands to experience ‘A Concert for Kentucky’
File image
Juvenile shot in Lexington, police investigating
Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in...
Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, takes a reporter's question after speaking on the Senate floor...
Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
Dorothy’s dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is up for auction
More than 50 children of veterans gathered at a horse farm to learn more about each other.
Veteran’s group uses horse therapy to support kids during Month of the Military Child
A number of homes have been destroyed in Moschun, Ukraine, a small village to the north of Kyiv...
Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit