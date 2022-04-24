Police investigate Sunday morning shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early Sunday morning, Lexington Police received a call at around 4:00 about shots fired around Winchester and Industry Road.

Police say that they found a victim with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple shell casings were found on the ground, as well as several bullet holes in the car and the back window was shattered.

Police are still on the scene investigating.

As of right now, there are no suspects.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.