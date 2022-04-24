Advertisement

Police investigate Sunday morning shooting in Lexington

WKYT News at 8:00 AM sunday
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early Sunday morning, Lexington Police received a call at around 4:00 about shots fired around Winchester and Industry Road.

Police say that they found a victim with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple shell casings were found on the ground, as well as several bullet holes in the car and the back window was shattered.

Police are still on the scene investigating.

As of right now, there are no suspects.

