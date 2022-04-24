Versailles Police investigate deadly Sunday afternoon crash

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Woodford County are investigating a deadly crash.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. Sunday on Midway Road in Versailles.

Versailles police say three cars were involved in the collision. One person was killed. Several other people were taken to the hospital.

It is not clear at this time the condition of those who were injured.

The Woodford County Coroner has not released the name of the person who died in the crash.

The area near the crash is closed as police investigate.

The department’s accident reconstruction unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

