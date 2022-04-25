Ally Blake’s Forecast | A mild start before showers and storms blow in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday morning y’all! It is a mild morning here in Kentucky with showers and storms on the way.

We are waking up to temps in the mid to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. As the day progresses, more clouds move in and we are likely to see showers and storms bubble up around noon. Some gusty winds and a low hail chance are possible, but mainly a wind threat. This should accompany a cold front that will drop temps significantly. That’s when a cold front sweeps eastward with a line of showers and storms through Monday night. A lingering shower or two is likely on Tuesday before we get this system to scoot to our east. Chilly temps come in behind this for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs well below the normal mid and low 70s. Lows by Wednesday morning may reach the frosty low and middle 30s. That shot of chillier air pulls away by the end of the week as southwest winds kick in ahead of another big dip in the jet stream. This southwest wind should really boost temps for a day or two.

I hope you all have a great day!

