Charges filed against Ky. middle school student over video circulating on social media

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Charges have been filed against a Casey County Middle School student after a video circulating social media showed him assaulting another student.

The incident happened last week in a school restroom.

In the video, which we have decided not to show, a racial slur can be heard as a white student holds a Black student in a headlock while three other students watched.

Monday morning, Liberty police told us a student has since been charged with strangulation and assault.

Police tell us they are still reviewing the video and more charges could be filed.

Superintendent Barry Lee released this statement about what happened:

Casey County Schools is aware of the video circulating on social media involving an incident at Casey County Middle School.

The incident took place this past Friday, and the school administrators took immediate action with the support of a Liberty Police Department deputy who serves as the School Resource Officer (SRO).

The school administrators and the SRO have been in communication with the parents throughout the investigation. No further information can be released due to all parties involved are juveniles, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Superintendent Barry Lee added, “The behavior that occurred in the video will not be tolerated. The school administrators and the SRO took immediate action but we must continue to be proactive in helping our students to understand that this is not acceptable behavior in our schools or in our communities.”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.