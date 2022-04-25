Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Winds Take Over Tonight

By Chris Bailey
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a strong cold front rumbling across the state today and it’s bringing showers and storms along for the ride. It’s also bringing another blast of chill behind it that will give us a mid-week frost threat. Blah!

Temps today will be something to behold as we hit the 80s in front of across eastern Kentucky with the 50s showing up at the same time in the west.

Showers and storms will increase along and ahead of the front and there’s a low-end risk for a few strong or severe storms into parts of central Kentucky.

As the front moves through tonight, temps drop quickly from west to east. Any lingering shower in the east gives way to a mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday. Northwest winds mean a really chilly day where many areas have a hard time getting out of the 50s.

With a clear sky Tuesday night, the stage is set for some frost with lows approaching the freezing mark.

Temps do recover quickly by the end of the week into the start of the weekend. A day or two in the 70s is a good bet ahead of another front dropping in from the northwest. That will bring scattered storms to the weekend.

