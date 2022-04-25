Kentucky veteran celebrates 108th birthday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky veteran has reached a big birthday.

Chester Wilson is celebrating his 108th birthday on Monday. He was born in Lexington and played baseball at Bryan Station High School and for the Bluegrass Minor League team.

Wilson also served on the USS Benevolence during WWII.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton wished Wilson a happy birthday, and also named Monday “Chester Wilson Day” here in Lexington.

