Advertisement

Man arrested in Powell County after police chase

Aaron Elliot is facing several charges after a police chase that ended in Powell County
Aaron Elliot is facing several charges after a police chase that ended in Powell County(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Montgomery County man is facing several charges after a chase that ended Sunday afternoon in Stanton.

Stanton Police say officers in Winchester started the pursuit of Aaron Elliot.

Shortly after Elliot’s Chevrolet truck crossed into Powell County, local police agencies say they joined the pursuit.

According to an arrest citation, a Stanton Police officer was on his way to the scene when he met up with the chase on the Mountain Parkway.

That officer reported Elliot’s truck was speeding and crossed the median, hitting his patrol car. According to the arrest citation, the officer continued chasing Elliot until the two vehicles collided.

Investigators say two other officers were able to stop Elliot’s truck. They say he tried to run before he was taken into custody.

The officer involved in the collision was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Elliot is charged with first degree assault, fleeing, resisting arrest and reckless driving among other charges.

He is being held in the Powell County Detention Center

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People started packing parking lots early in the afternoon on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in the...
Fans flock to Kroger Field by the tens of thousands to experience ‘A Concert for Kentucky’
A Kentucky physical education teacher is accused of having “inappropriate physical contact”...
Ky. PE teacher accused of ‘inappropriate physical contact’ with student
Less than 24 hours from now, tens of thousands of country music fans will pack Kroger Field for...
Preparations continue for busy weekend in Lexington
File image
Juvenile shot in Lexington, police investigating
Dr. Foxx says medical marijuana should have full FDA approval as a drug before he’ll feel...
Lexington physician shares his perspective on passing medical marijuana legislation

Latest News

Versailles police investigate a deadly crash Sunday afternoon.
Versailles Police investigate deadly Sunday afternoon crash
WATCH | Veteran’s group uses horse therapy to support kids during Month of the Military Child
WATCH | Veteran’s group uses horse therapy to support kids during Month of the Military Child
More than 50 children of veterans gathered at a horse farm to learn more about each other.
Veteran’s group uses horse therapy to support kids during Month of the Military Child
Multiple shell casings were found on the ground, as well as several bullet holes in the car and...
Police investigate Sunday morning shooting in Lexington