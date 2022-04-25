Man arrested in Powell County after police chase

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Montgomery County man is facing several charges after a chase that ended Sunday afternoon in Stanton.

Stanton Police say officers in Winchester started the pursuit of Aaron Elliot.

Shortly after Elliot’s Chevrolet truck crossed into Powell County, local police agencies say they joined the pursuit.

According to an arrest citation, a Stanton Police officer was on his way to the scene when he met up with the chase on the Mountain Parkway.

That officer reported Elliot’s truck was speeding and crossed the median, hitting his patrol car. According to the arrest citation, the officer continued chasing Elliot until the two vehicles collided.

Investigators say two other officers were able to stop Elliot’s truck. They say he tried to run before he was taken into custody.

The officer involved in the collision was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Elliot is charged with first degree assault, fleeing, resisting arrest and reckless driving among other charges.

He is being held in the Powell County Detention Center

