Man arrested in stabbing at Kings Island Camp Cedar brawl

Tudor Lazar
Tudor Lazar(Warren County Jail)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Caleb Grubba
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is under arrest after allegedly stabbing a person during a brawl at Kings Island Camp Cedar over the weekend, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Tudor Lazar, 39, of Tukwila, Washington, was taken into custody shortly after deputies responded to the camp off Kings Island Drive around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He was arrested there for felonious assault, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the campground for a “large fight,” including a stabbing.

Lazar was the only person arrested, and the person stabbed is expected to recover, they confirmed Monday. The sheriff’s office said they do not expect additional arrests or charges to be made.

Radio traffic indicates a male was “covered in blood with a wound into his neck.”

Others were hurt, mostly bumps and bruises, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation. Sheriff’s officials have not said yet what they think sparked the dispute and stabbing.

Lazar was booked into the Warren County Jail at 12:17 a.m. Sunday and is currently held in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond.

Kings Island Camp Cedar is an outdoor resort in Deerfield Township, one mile down the road from Kings Island amusement park off Interstate 71.

It opened in July 2021 after construction delays caused officials to push back the opening date.

“We are aware of an altercation between multiple parties at Camp Cedar on Saturday evening that resulted in injuries. It is an active investigation, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement. All inquiries should be directed to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department,” Camp Cedar said in a statement Sunday.

