Ally Blake’s Forecast | A chillier day followed by a frost threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning everyone! It is a chillier morning here in Kentucky and for some, rain is falling.

We are likely to see these showers wrap up from west to east throughout the morning and by sunrise, we should see mostly cloudy skies. Temps struggle today in the upper 50s for most and low 60s for some. There will be a frost advisory that goes into effect, this evening so keep in mind temps will really drop overnight. Make sure you protect any sensitive plants. Wednesday and Thursday look to stay dry with highs in the low 60s. Friday clouds will likely increase ahead of our next system, with highs in the upper 60s. This weekend rain chances and the potential for storms will rise. This will kick off a much more active pattern ahead. Temps will be close to average in the 70s.

I hope you all have a great day!

