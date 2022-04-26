Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A chillier day followed by a frost threat

Tuesdays Forecast
FastCast - early morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning everyone! It is a chillier morning here in Kentucky and for some, rain is falling.

We are likely to see these showers wrap up from west to east throughout the morning and by sunrise, we should see mostly cloudy skies. Temps struggle today in the upper 50s for most and low 60s for some. There will be a frost advisory that goes into effect, this evening so keep in mind temps will really drop overnight. Make sure you protect any sensitive plants. Wednesday and Thursday look to stay dry with highs in the low 60s. Friday clouds will likely increase ahead of our next system, with highs in the upper 60s. This weekend rain chances and the potential for storms will rise. This will kick off a much more active pattern ahead. Temps will be close to average in the 70s.

I hope you all have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus generic
Ky. school district uses NTI day due to ‘large volume of staff absences’
Courtney Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee...
Fmr. Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student appears in court
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say
Ambulance
Child rushed to hospital after being found in swimming pool
Soccer ball might have caused suspect to bail out of stolen Ky. school bus
WATCH: Soccer ball might have caused suspect to bail out of stolen Ky. school bus

Latest News

map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Stormy Setup Ahead
Wednesday's breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Frost this morning followed by a nice day
temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Frosty Night Ahead
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Winds Take Over Tonight