Advertisement

Child prodigy: 13-year-old set to graduate with bachelor’s degree this year

Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years...
Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years old.(KARE)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/KARE) – Call him young Sheldon.

A 13-year-old whiz kid in Minnesota is about to graduate college.

Elliott Tanner is getting his Bachelor of Science in physics in May from the University of Minnesota. He minored in math.

Elliott’s mom says he started reading, without being taught, and doing math at age three.

He started community college at age nine and earned an associate’s degree two years later.

In a 2019 interview, he said he wants to understand the deepest secrets of the universe.

Now that he’s finished his undergrad, Elliott is continuing on at U of M, where he starts a PhD program in the fall.

He didn’t get financial aid or a tuition waiver, so friends and family are raising money for his tuition.

Elliott wants to be a high-energy theoretical physicist, and hopes to become a professor at U of M.

Copyright 2022 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus generic
Ky. school district uses NTI day due to ‘large volume of staff absences’
Courtney Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee...
Fmr. Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student appears in court
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say
Ambulance
Child rushed to hospital after being found in swimming pool
Soccer ball might have caused suspect to bail out of stolen Ky. school bus
WATCH: Soccer ball might have caused suspect to bail out of stolen Ky. school bus

Latest News

Salute to All Stars: Taylor Stacy
WATCH |Salute to All Stars: Taylor Stacy
Kentucky EMS members receive new training from Resuscitation Academy
WATCH | Kentucky EMS members receive new training from Resuscitation Academy
FILE - The dissolution measure came in a GOP push to punish Disney over its opposition to a law...
Disney government in dark about effect of law dissolving it
Police in Tennessee say a woman stole a patrol car after being arrested for DUI.
VIDEO: Woman refuses police commands, steals patrol car while in handcuffs
Frank Langfitt is an international correspondent for NPR, and a former Lexington Herald-Leader...
Former Lexington Herald-Leader reporter now covering war in Ukraine