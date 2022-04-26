Child rushed to hospital after being found in swimming pool

Advertisement

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A child had to be rushed to the hospital after being found in a swimming pool.

According to a post on the London - Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook page, the rescue squad responded Monday afternoon to a call about a 5-year-old child drowning in a swimming pool near Allen School Rd.

They say the child had reportedly been missing for five minutes before being found in the pool.

When rescue crews got there, they began CPR on the child and transported them to St. Joseph London where the child regained a pulse and breathing.

We’re told the child is now stable.

