Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Frosty Night Ahead

It’s a much colder day across the Commonwealth as a frost threat settles in for tonight.
By Chris Bailey
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT
It's a much colder day across the Commonwealth as a frost threat settles in for tonight. This continues to be part of an overall colder than normal spring pattern, but there's a little bit of a fight trying to develop into May. That could mean a more active storm period ahead.

Skies slowly become partly sunny from the west as temps struggle to get out of the 50s for most areas. With a clear sky tonight, frost is likely as temps drop toward the freezing mark in many areas.

Highs for Wednesday are mainly in the 60s with a mostly sunny sky.

The numbers continue to slowly climb for the end of the week into the weekend, but I’m see much more of a fight taking shape through Kentucky Derby Week. That fight will likely lead to rounds of showers and storms starting this Friday and rolling through the big week ahead.

The forecast models are now showing the potential for this stormy setup.

