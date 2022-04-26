Chris Stapleton’s ‘A Concert for Kentucky’ raises over $1 million for charity
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning how much money Chris Stapleton’s “A Concert for Kentucky” raised for charity.
The Herald Leader reports it raised more than a million dollars.
MORE
- Fans flock to Kroger Field by the tens of thousands to experience ‘A Concert for Kentucky’
- Show us your photos/videos of the Chris Stapleton Concert
The show was sold out at Kroger Field. It’s the first concert ever at the stadium.
Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crowe and Madeline Edwards also performed.
The money is going to Stapleton’s charity, the Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.