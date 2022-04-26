Chris Stapleton’s ‘A Concert for Kentucky’ raises over $1 million for charity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning how much money Chris Stapleton’s “A Concert for Kentucky” raised for charity.

The Herald Leader reports it raised more than a million dollars.

The show was sold out at Kroger Field. It’s the first concert ever at the stadium.

Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crowe and Madeline Edwards also performed.

The money is going to Stapleton’s charity, the Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund.

