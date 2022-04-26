Advertisement

Former Cincinnati Reds player gets headstone in Lexington over 100 years after his death

A former Cincinnati Reds player got a headstone 111 years after his death, all thanks to a Lexington man.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gone, but not forgotten.

“We know without a doubt, 100% this is the grave of Theodore Conover,” baseball historian David Shannon said.

Theodore Huck Conover died in 1910. He was a pitcher for the Cincinnati Red Stockings in 1889. Shannon, a Lexington baseball historian, wanted to find unmarked graves of former Reds players and honor those legends of the game.

“I was disappointed that there was not a grave to photograph, and that stuck with me off and on for two or three years,” Shannon said.

Shannon started the Facebook account Gone But Not Forgotten: MLB Unmarked Graves Project. He found family and raised $900 for a headstone, even though Conover’s time on the mound was short lived.

“He had a 10-year professional baseball career but he had the opportunity to play in one game in the majors,” Shannon said.

Once a Red, always a Red.

“Think about the baseball family, it’s pretty close. Once you’re a part of it, you’re a part of it,” former Reds player Doug Flynn said.

Conover’s distant family thought all along a headstone was in place.

“I think everyone deserves a headstone, especially, you know better late than never,” relative Edie McClellan said.

“I don’t know if I even have words,” Shannon said. “People 111 years after his death would do for him, not just his family, but perfect strangers.”

Shannon said he’ll mark another grave of an MLB player in northern Kentucky. He said he’d like to do research on unmarked graves of Negro League players too.

